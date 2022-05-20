  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Arrest Made, detroit, Detroit Police Department, Fatal Hit And Run

(CBS DETROIT) — Police say one person was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman in Detroit.

Detroit police announced the arrest in an update on Thursday. No other details were released but authorities say the woman was a mother and beloved member of the community.

READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” DPD said in a Twitter post.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on May 16 near Dragoon and McMillan streets.

READ MORE: Northville Township Police Seek Suspects Involved In Apartment Complex Shooting

Police say the woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was walking on a median.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and left.

MORE NEWS: Inkster Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot, Kill People At Government Building

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.