(CNN) – Two people were hit by gunfire during a high school graduation ceremony in Michigan Thursday night.
A woman and teenage boy are expected to be ok.READ MORE: Ethan Crumbley's Parents Ask Judge To Quash Charges Against Them
The Crossroads Alternative High School was holding a graduation for about 60 students in Kentwood at the time.
The shots were fired near East Kentwood High School’s football stadium, which hosted the ceremony.
A middle school concert was also taking place at the same time in the East Kentwood Auditorium.READ MORE: Lansing Police Recover Gun Stashed In Elementary School Playground, Teen Arrested
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
The suspect fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
“This is a difficult thing for a school district to go through, a community to go through. So, we’re working very hard to make sure we’re bringing it to closure as soon as possible,” said Michelle LaJoye-Young, Kent County Sheriff.MORE NEWS: Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson Claims Trump Said She Should Be 'Potentially Executed'
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.