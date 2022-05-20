(CBS DETROIT) — There are a lot of options available when picking sunscreen. But which one is the best for you?
EWG says only 25% of the products tested met the safety and protection standards.
“Some ingredients commonly found in sunscreens have been linked to both human and environmental concerns,” Carla Burns, EGW senior director for cosmetic science, said in a statement. “We slather these ingredients on our skin, but many of these chemicals haven’t been adequately tested. EWG has been advocating for the Food and Drug Administration to review these ingredients for 16 years.”
