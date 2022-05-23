(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life, Michigan Lottery officials announced.
A ticket that was purchased on the Michigan Lottery website matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 07-11-25-31-46 – to win the big prize.
This is the first time that a Michigan Lottery prize has won the Lucky for Like prize in 2022.
The lucky player has the choice to receive annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or as a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.
The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize.
Lucky for Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.
