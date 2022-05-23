(CBS DETROIT) — A man is charged in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 32-year-old woman in Detroit.
Wayne County prosecutors charged Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez, 24, of Detroit, with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and reckless driving causing death.
He was arraigned on Saturday in 36th District Court and given a $10,000/10% bond.
Authorities say at about 4:51 p.m. on May 16, Detroit police were called to the intersection of Livernois Avenue and Dragoon Street. Police located the victim, identified as Iris Liciaga, laying on the ground, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say Munoz-Gutierrez was driving southbound on Livernois Avenue when he allegedly ignored a curve, causing him to drive on the sidewalk. He struck an unoccupied vehicle and continued driving when he hit the victim before fleeing the scene.
He turned himself to police three days later, authorities say.
Munoz-Gutierrez is scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 31 and a preliminary examination on June 6.
