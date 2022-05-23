(CBS DETROIT) – The Gilbert Family Foundation, with local partners based in Detroit, will announce a historic investment into renter eviction defense in Detroit.
According to a press release, the announcement will be made at 10 a.m. today, May 23.READ MORE: Nessel Sends Investigators To Gaylord To Check Out Reports Of Price Gouging After Tornado
During the press conference these individuals will discuss the legal aid being donated to assist renters facing eviction:
- Jennifer Gilbert, co-founder, Gilbert Family Foundation
- Laura Grannemann, Executive Director, Gilbert Family Foundation
- Ashley Lowe, CEO, Lakeshore Legal Aid
- Neil Steinkamp, Managing Director of the Transformative Change Consulting practice, Stout
- Conrad Mallet, Corporation Counsel, City of Detroit
- Mary Sheffield, President, Detroit City Counsel
This announcement comes two weeks after the City of Detroit passed a Right to Counsel ordinance, which was introduced by Council President Mary Sheffield and passed unanimously by the Detroit City Council.MORE NEWS: Rollover Crash In Highland Park Kills 1 Person
