WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two men are charged after a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old were found dead near a pond in White Lake Township.
According to the White Lake Township Police Department, Steven Morrow and Jesse Wright, both 18, are charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and four counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of Drake Mancuso, 16, and Cameron Duckworth, 20.READ MORE: School Loses Challenge To Expired Michigan Mask Order
Both men were arraigned Wednesday in 52-2 District Court.
Police say at about 8:51 a.m. on May 21, officers were called for an unresponsive person near a pond in the Cedarbrook Estates Mobile Home Park. Two people, identified as Mancuso and Duckworth, were found with multiple gunshot wounds.
An investigation revealed that Morrow and Wright devised a plan to rob the victims. Police say the four people drove to the mobile home park and agreed to go to a wooded area next to the pond.READ MORE: MDOT To Lift Several Traffic Restrictions To Ease Memorial Day Travel
Morrow allegedly fatally shot both victims before going back to the vehicle, driven by Wright, and leaving the scene to dispose of the evidence.
Both men were taken into custody on May 22.
Bond was denied for them and they will remain in Oakland County Jail pending court proceedings.MORE NEWS: MDHHS Urges Michigan Residents To Take Precautions To Prevent Tick Bites
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.