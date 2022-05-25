(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Pistons will take its game to Paris against the Chicago Bulls, the NBA announced Tuesday.
NBA officials this will be the Pistons’ first time playing in France. They previously played in London and Mexico City. Officials say it is also the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league’s 12th game in France since 1991.
"The Detroit Pistons organization is excited to take on the Chicago Bulls and play our first-ever game in France. Playing a regular-season game in Paris will be a great experience for our players and coaches and we look forward to showcasing Detroit Basketball to an international audience," Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver said in a statement.
The NBA Paris Game 2023 is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.
The NBA Paris Game 2023 is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Anyone interested in tickets can register and gain access to presale information at NBAEvents.com/ParisGame.
