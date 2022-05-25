(CBS DETROIT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it is increasing police presence at schools after a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.
At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
In wake of the shooting, the sheriff’s office says the extra police presence in Monroe County begins Wednesday.
Due to the recent school shooting in TX. The MPD, in coordination with the Monroe Sheriffs & other local law enforcement, will have an increased presence around City of Monroe & Monroe County Schools. We mourn the senseless loss of life in Texas & our prayers are with them. pic.twitter.com/XostmYY8xT
"The safety of our schools, children and citizens remain a priority, therefore the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Michigan State Police, Monroe City Police Department, Monroe County Intermediate School District and all local law enforcement agencies will be collaborating efforts to provide increased patrols at all Mone County schools throughout the end of the school year," the sheriff's office said in a press release.
“It is the mission of law enforcement and school officials to ensure a safe and secure environment for all students and citizens.”
The sheriff's office said Tuesday evening that they have not received any threats targeting the schools but reiterated that "it is important that citizens and children be aware and remain vigilant and cautious."
