(CBS DETROIT) – After forgetting to purchase lottery tickets at the store, an Oakland County woman decided to play online games, and won $100,000 playing Michigan Lottery’s Extreme Green instant online game.
"I always forgot to purchase draw game tickets while I was at the store, so I started buying tickets online and playing other online games," said the 62-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous. "When the $100,000 amount popped up while I was playing, I didn't think it was real. It wasn't until I saw the prize amount in my account balance that I believed I had actually won. It was shocking!"
The player recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize.
She said with her winnings she plans to invest and help her family.
The lucky player said, "I've always told my family that when it comes to playing the Lottery, 'I am in it to win it.' I can't believe it finally happened!"
