Filed Under:fatal crash, Garden City, Garden City Police Department, Non-Fatal Shooting
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two vehicles and their occupants in connection with a shooting that led to a fatal crash in Garden City. (credit: Garden City Police Department)

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles and their occupants in connection with a shooting that led to a fatal crash in Garden City.

Police say they are searching for a black or navy Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows and red brake calipers. They are also looking for a white Dodge Charger with a black roof, black spoiler and dark tinted windows.

The incident happened at about 6:27 p.m. on May 19.

Police received calls about a shooting and traffic crash in the area of Middlebelt Road and Maplewood Street. A driver, who was not involved in the shooting, was hit and later died from their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nathan Cover at 734-793-1717 or covern@gardencitymi.org.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.