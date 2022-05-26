(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Republican and Democratic senators are pushing ahead with bills that could put a pause on gasoline tax.
The bills would pause collections on the 6% sales and use taxes on gas purchases. The measures received bipartisan support.
It would run from June 15 through Sept. 15.
According to AAA, Michigan's average gas price sits at $4.56 a gallon as of Thursday.
