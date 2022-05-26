(CBS DETROIT) – A man who made threatening calls to 911 has pleaded guilty.

Jonathan Joshua Munafo, 35, pleaded guilty to communicating a threat in interstate commerce on Wednesday, May 25.

Officials say Munafo, who is originally from Massachusetts, called the Calhoun County, Michigan 911 dispatch line over 140 times on Jan. 5, 2021.

In the calls, he demanded to speak to a Deputy Sheriff or Sergeant, but he didn’t have an emergency to report.

When the dispatcher refused, he kept calling the line back, and he threatened her saying, “I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your f***ing nose.” He said after the “Insurrection Act,” he was “coming to your door first,” and said, “it’s going to go way worse for your family.”

According to officials, Munafo made this call from a truck stop in North Carolina and the next day he participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In that case, Munafo is charged with forcibly assaulting an officer of the Capitol Police, along with eight other charges.

Officials say after his sentencing in Grand Rapids, he will face those charges in the District of Columbia.

“Today, Jonathan Munafo admitted to repeatedly calling a Calhoun County dispatcher and threatening to kill her or harm her family,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “These threats were intended to intimidate and create fear in a public servant whose job is intensely stressful under the best of circumstances. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated, and the FBI will continue to investigate those who threaten our community with violence.”

He faces a maximum of five years in prison.

