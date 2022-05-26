(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was shot while traveling on I-75 in Hamtramck.

Troopers responded to a call from Henry Ford Hospital about a walk-in gunshot victim at 12:30 a.m. On May 26.

When troopers spoke with the 30-year-old victim he said he was in the area of 555 Brush Street in downtown Detroit when he noticed a black Durango was following him, so he pulled into a Speedway and waited for the Durango to pass by him.

After the Durango passed, the victim left the Speedway and entered I-375 north, traveling to I-75.

The victim says that he was getting off I-75 at Caniff when the Durango pulled up next to him on the driver’s side and started shooting at him.

He said he was shot and turned around to head towards the hospital.

While driving to the hospital, the victim’s car broke down, so he flagged someone down and they drove him to Henry Ford Hospital.

He is in stable condition.

Troopers closed the freeway to investigate, but they did not find any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734.287.5000 or 800.Crime Stoppers.

