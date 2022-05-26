(CBS DETROIT) — Police arrested an 18-year-old from Shelby Township after Texas authorities tracked a social media post allegedly threatening to shoot and kill students.
Shelby Township police said on Wednesday, a detective from the Texas Rangers notified them about the threats made against an unspecified school.
The post was tracked to an address in Shelby Township, authorities say.
Police identified the 18-year-old as the suspect and went to his home where he was interviewed and arrested. The teen was transported to the police department pending an arrangement.
Weapons were found in the home and were removed.
“We are grateful for the Texas Rangers reporting this behavior to our agency. We are committed to protecting our community and I want to commend our officers for their swift response,” Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said in a statement.
The incident comes one day after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Shelby Township police say all similar threats will be "thoroughly investigated and all perpetrators will be charged criminally."
