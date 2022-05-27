(CBS DETROIT) — As Michiganders hit the road for Memorial Day, AAA is making sure roads are safe by bringing back their free “Tow To Go” program for those who may have a little too much to drink.
Tow to Go operates on most major holidays and offers a free ride to drivers and their vehicles who do not have a safe alternative. AAA says the program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road over the past two decades.
Important Tow to Go Guidelines:
- Free confidential ride available to AAA Members and non-members.
- The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.
- AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, with face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.
- Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
- In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
- Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
The program is available beginning Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. In need of a lift? Call 855-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.
