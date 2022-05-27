  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abraham Accords, Ambassador, Auto Inflation, Carol Cain, Chris Holman, David Fischer, detroit regional chamber, Diplomat, Electric Vehicles, Glenn Stevens, Gun Laws, Inflation, John Rakolta Jr., Mackinac Policy Conference, MICHauto, Michigan Business Network, Michigan Matters, Morocco, school shooting, small business, UAE, United Arab Emirates, Walbridge, wwj newsradio 950

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Former U.S. Ambassadors John Rakolta Jr. and David Fischer appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday to talk about their time in those diplomatic jobs and how they ended up helping the Abraham Accords get signed.

John Rakolta, Jr. Former U.S. Ambassador to United Arab Emirates; David Fischer, Former U.S. Ambassador to Morocco; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain

READ MORE: City Of Dearborn Hosts Emergency Baby Formula Distribution Event

Rakolta, chairman of Walbridge, served as Ambassador to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about his time about the job.

Signing of Strategic Dialogue – US Ambassador John Rakolta Jr & UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash

Fischer, of Suburban Collection Holdings, served as Ambassador to Morocco, and also talked about his experience.

David Fischer, Former U.S. Ambassador to Morocco

Rakolta discussed tidings in Michigan and need to make it more competitive with other states as battles for business.

Rob Davidek, News Director of WJJ Newsradio 950; Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of MICHauto; and Chris Holman, Founder and CEO of Michigan Business Network; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain.

READ MORE: DOJ Declines For 3rd Time To Bring Charges Against Former FBI Agents Who Botched Nassar Case

Then the roundtable of Chris Holman, Founder and CEO of Michigan Business Network, Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of MICHauto and Vice President, Automotive & Mobility Initiatives at the Detroit Regional Chamber, and Rob Davidek, News Director at WWJ Newsradio 950, joined Cain to continue to the conversation.

Talk centered on the state’s business climate amid the flurry of announcements coming from electric vehicle makers.

Holman previewed his upcoming survey of businesses across Michigan and talked about talent needs and concern about inflation impacting prices for small business owners.

Rob Davidek, News Director of WJJ Newsradio 950; Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of MICHauto; and Chris Holman, Founder and CEO of Michigan Business Network

Davidek discussed the tragic school shooting in Texas this week by a teenage gunman – who took the lives of 18 children and two teachers. They talked whether it might lead to reforms in gun laws.

They also talked about the upcoming Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear taking place on Belle Isle next week. The race will move back downtown in 2023.

And they mentioned the Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference taking place next week and which issues will gain attention on the island.

MORE NEWS: Traffic Jam & Snug In Detroit's Midtown Destroyed In Fire

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62