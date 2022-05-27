Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Former U.S. Ambassadors John Rakolta Jr. and David Fischer appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday to talk about their time in those diplomatic jobs and how they ended up helping the Abraham Accords get signed.

Rakolta, chairman of Walbridge, served as Ambassador to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about his time about the job.

Fischer, of Suburban Collection Holdings, served as Ambassador to Morocco, and also talked about his experience.

Rakolta discussed tidings in Michigan and need to make it more competitive with other states as battles for business.

Then the roundtable of Chris Holman, Founder and CEO of Michigan Business Network, Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of MICHauto and Vice President, Automotive & Mobility Initiatives at the Detroit Regional Chamber, and Rob Davidek, News Director at WWJ Newsradio 950, joined Cain to continue to the conversation.

Talk centered on the state’s business climate amid the flurry of announcements coming from electric vehicle makers.

Holman previewed his upcoming survey of businesses across Michigan and talked about talent needs and concern about inflation impacting prices for small business owners.

Davidek discussed the tragic school shooting in Texas this week by a teenage gunman – who took the lives of 18 children and two teachers. They talked whether it might lead to reforms in gun laws.

They also talked about the upcoming Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear taking place on Belle Isle next week. The race will move back downtown in 2023.

And they mentioned the Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference taking place next week and which issues will gain attention on the island.

