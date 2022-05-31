(CBS DETROIT) – Four people were rescued from Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park on Monday.
At 3:55 p.m. the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety received reports of two swimmers calling for help.
In addition to this, DNR Park Rangers, Ottawa County Marine Patrol boats, North Ottawa Community Hospital Paramedics, and a boat from US Coast Guard Station Grand Haven also responded to the report.
According to a release, the beachgoers formed a human chain and used a life ring to reach the swimmers.
They reach one of the two swimmers, but then two people participating in the human chain began to struggle.
Officials patrol boats from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department were able to rescue the second swimmer and the two members of the human chain.
Those rescued include two 17-year-old girls from Grand Rapids, a 29-year-old man from Grand Rapids, and a 42-year-old man from Oakland County.
