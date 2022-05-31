(CBS DETROIT) — Gas prices in Metro Detroit reached a new high after experiencing an increase over Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.
The average price for regular gas is at $4.73 a gallon as of Tuesday, which is 2 cents more than Monday, 13 cents more than last week and $1.65 more than last year.
In addition, the state of Michigan's average gas price also reached a new high Tuesday, sitting at $4.61 a gallon, 1 cent below the national average.
AAA says despite high gas prices, the domestic gas demand may climb as drivers travel over the next few months for the summer.
"So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement. "But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen."
