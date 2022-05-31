(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department announced on Tuesday it is starting phase one of “Operation Justice for Zion” in an effort to recover missing 17-year-old Zion Foster.
Police say the first phase includes the "removal of 20 feet of material above the focus area." Heavy equipment needed to complete this phase will be provided by Michigan CAT.
Operation Justice for Zion — a partnership with federal, state and local organizations — was announced last month during a press conference. At that time, police said their search included a landfill in Lenox Township.
“Operators will be city employees from our General Services Division and the Department of Public Works. A road will be installed to the search area and crews will build a search deck that will be utilized to inspect materials found in the focus area,” DPD said in a news release.

Police say phase one is expected to be complete in two weeks.
“Our top priority is to maintain a safe working environment for searchers,” DPD said.
Foster, who was from Eastpointe, was last seen on Jan. 4. Her cousin, 23-year-old Jaylin Brazier, was accused of lying to police in the investigation and pleaded no contest back in February.
