(CBS DETROIT) — Plymouth native Aria Hutchinson, the sister of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, has been crowned Miss Michigan 2022.
Hutchinson was named the winner on Saturday at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron. She competed against 77 other candidates.
She was crowned by last year's winner Taylor Hale.
“Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment. Can’t begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who’s supported me on this journey. Today I can humbly say that I am #MissMichiganUSA 2022,” Hutchinson said on official Miss Michigan social media pages.
Hutchinson will compete in Miss USA in November.
