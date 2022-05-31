(CBS DETROIT) – The large cruise ship, Viking Octantis, is arriving at the small Upper Peninsula town of Houghton for the first time on Wednesday, June 1.
READ MORE: Several Drownings Reported In Michigan Over Memorial Day Weekend
The Houghton Police Department has been working closely with the Coast Guard to prepare for the arrival of the ship, WLUC reported.
Police officials will set up a receiving area at Bridgeview Park where they will check the 370 passengers and their belongings before they walk around and explore the city.
Usually, this job is handled by port security and not the city’s police department.
READ MORE: Plymouth Native Aria Hutchinson Crowned Miss Michigan 2022
“Houghton being a small area, we do not receive many ships,” Houghton Police Chief John Donnelly said. “So, our police department just adopted it as a project to do.”
The stop in Houghton is part of the 10-day Undiscovered Great Lakes trip.
After visiting Houghton passengers will travel through the Soo Locks, make a stop at Mackinac Island, and then end their trip in Milwaukee.
The Viking Octantis can host 378 guests in 189 staterooms and offers guests more indoor and outdoor viewing areas than other expedition vessels.MORE NEWS: 'Operation Justice For Zion': Law Enforcement Officials Begin Search For Zion Foster's Remains
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.