(CBS DETROIT) — Anita Baker is coming back to Detroit for a one-night-only homecoming show.
The eight-time Grammy Award winner will perform on July 22 at the Little Caesars Arena. It's been more than a decade since Baker performed in Michigan.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 3 at 313Presents.com, Livenation.com, Ticketmaster.com and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT JULY 22,2022😲😭🥰
Little Caesars Arena
Ticket Link Tomorrow June (1)🎈
On Sale, Friday June 3rd, via Ticket Master, Only.
Been
sO
Long
ABXO🎼♥️ pic.twitter.com/xZe6xgPqpL
— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 1, 2022
Baker, who was born in Ohio but raised in Detroit, started her career in the 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8. She released her first solo album, “The Songstress” in 1983, later rising to stardom in 1986 after her second album, “Rapture,” which was platinum-selling. The album included her Grammy-winning single “Sweet Love.”
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.