(CBS DETROIT) – City officials and Detroit LGBTQ+ leaders kicked off Pride Month with a Pride flag raising in Spirit Plaza.
The city is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations in Detroit, as Pride Month is a time dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, learning about its history as well as celebrating the progress and impact that LGBTQ+ people have made.READ MORE: Canton Township Man Sentenced To Prison For Attacking Wife, Daughter
City officials say they are raising the Pride flag to show its support the LGBTQ+ community.
The event took place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, with Todd Bettison, the Deputy Mayor, Kimberly C. Woolridge, J.D., the Deputy Executive Director for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, Kevin Bain, the Chair of the City of Detroit LGBTQ+ and Friends ERG, and several other community officials present.READ MORE: Mustang Impounded In Dearborn As Police Crack Down On Reckless Driving
The flag will be in Detroit’s Spirit Plaza throughout the month of June.
Motor City Pride will take place on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 this year. The festival has a $5 admission fee and is free for children 12 and under. The parade can be viewed for free from a variety of spots along its route.MORE NEWS: MDOT: Officials Close Northbound M-10 At M-8 Due To Crash
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.