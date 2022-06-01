(CBS DETROIT) – June is Pride Month and there are several opportunities for people to celebrate in Metro Detroit.

Pride parades and events have been modified over the last few years in order to safely celebrate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are several events scheduled to happen this year, providing residents multiple ways to celebrate.

Here’s a list of Pride events happening in Metro Detroit:

Berkley

Berkley will hold its first pride block party on Sunday, June 26, from 12 to 4 p.m.

It will be a free family-friendly event featuring a dj, food trucks, drag queen entertainment, crafts for kids, and more!

Detroit

Motor City Pride will be held at Hart Plaza on Saturday, June 11, from 1 – 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 12, from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

Tickets to the festival are $5 and there is no charge for children 12 and under. The parade can be viewed for free from multiple spots along the route.

Motor City Pride is Michigan’s largest pride event, with over 44,000 people participating in its events.

Ferndale

Ferndale will host its pride events on June 4 this year.

Vendors will be open from 1 to 8 pm but may stay open as late at the stages do, until 10 p.m.

There will be 180 vendors, two stages of entertainment, and local restaurants and businesses participating in the celebration!

Grosse Pointe Pride

Grosse Pointe‘s annual Pride family-friendly pride event will take place on June 18.

Madison Heights

Madison Heights will host an Arts & Pride event on June 11 from 4 p.m. until sundown. The event is a family-friendly festival that will include artists, games, snacks, and music.

Royal Oak

Royal Oak Pride will take place in downtown Royal Oak on Aug. 10 and 11. A street festival will include artists, vendors, and live music from local and national acts.

Sterling Heights

Macomb County will host a Pride Picnic at Dodge Park in Sterling Heights from noon to 4 p.m. on June 26. Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket and their favorite picnic lunch, to enjoy the music & some yard games! There is no cost, but a $5 donation is suggested to help support future events.

In addition to this, Macomb County will host a Fall Into Pride event in downtown Mount Clemens on Oct. 7, 8, and 9. The event will feature a Pride pub crawl, a carnival, a street fair, and performances!

