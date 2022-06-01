(CBS DETROIT) – MDOT announced Northbound M-10 at M-8 is closed due to a crash that happened Wednesday morning.
It has been closed since about 8 a.m. due to an overturned semi-truck.
All lanes are blocked off and M-10 North traffic is directed to use M-8 East to I-75 North.
UPDATE: Crash on NB M-10
Location: NB M-10 at M-8
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: Freeway Closed at M-8. M-10 North Traffic use M-8 East to I-75 North.
