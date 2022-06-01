Live at 11:00 amCity of Detroit to kick off Pride Month celebrations with flag raising in Spirit Plaza
By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – MDOT announced Northbound M-10 at M-8 is closed due to a crash that happened Wednesday morning.

It has been closed since about 8 a.m. due to an overturned semi-truck.

All lanes are blocked off and M-10 North traffic is directed to use M-8 East to I-75 North.

