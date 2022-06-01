A Michigan church provided comfort to the Buffalo, New York community Monday, in the wake of the mass shooting at the Tops Supermarket.

The church’s pastor and congregation were worried residents who lived near Tops may not have the money for gas to drive to another grocery store, so they offered free gas to Buffalo residents in need.

Free gas was given away at Mandela Market to the first 200 people.

“I couldn’t not do anything,” said Pastor Carlton Lynch.

$10,000 in gas was provided thanks to Pastor Lynch and his ministry in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

He flew in over the weekend to support Buffalo’s east side in the wake of the tops mass shooting.

“This has become a food desert since the tragedy, so I thought about bringing resources to the community,” said Lynch.

Volunteers pumped gas for each car that pulled up.

“As you see, it’s a little chaotic right now but that’s part of it,” said Lynch.

Police stepped in to control the traffic as drivers lined up down Jefferson for hours.

Davida Wright, one driver who received gas, says she is now inspired to give back after the huge help to her wallet.

“It takes me another week where it’s not so financially strained,” said Wright.

Each car got $40 worth of gas.

