(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Police Department continues to enforce its traffic safety initiative as they receive and respond to several reports of reckless driving.
Dearborn Police impounded a Mustang after a video posted on social media shows the vehicle driving recklessly and doing donuts in the middle of traffic.
In addition to this, Dearborn Police have sent out multiple warning about reckless driving during weddings.
Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin thanked the community for tips on reckless driving and talked about these situations during weddings.
“Let me be clear Dearborn, a wedding should be a joyous occasion,” said Shahin. “Reckless driving isn’t acceptable at any time, but especially during a wedding.”
Shahin said that over the weekend a wedding occurred and the Mustang that was impounded was involved in reckless driving throughout the city.
Police continue to investigate and charges are pending.
