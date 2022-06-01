The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook has been released. This year’s prediction is another active season.

NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook is predicting above-average hurricane activity this year.

The outlook covers the Atlantic Hurricane Season which starts June 1st and goes until November 30th. Most of the activity is usually happening from August through October.

NOAA’s outlook for this year, predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, and a 25% chance of a near-normal season. So that leaves us with a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA is forecasting a range of 14 to 21 named storms, of which 6 to 10 being hurricanes, which includes 3 to 6 major hurricanes. Where a major hurricane is a Category 3, Category 4, or Category 5.

This is a list of the 2022 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names provided by the World Meteorological Organization.

A factor going into the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook is an ongoing La Niña pattern.

La Niña suppresses hurricane activity in the central and eastern Pacific and usually enhances activity in the Atlantic waters.

So, with the prediction that La Nina is going to continue, it generally means, warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea. It also means weaker wind shear aloft which can help promote stronger storms that develop and grow in the Atlantic basin.

So bottom line… NOAA predicts an above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical cyclones are powerful, and it only takes one natural disaster to change lives and communities.

Even though we don’t get directly impacted by hurricanes here in Michigan, it’s still best to have a plan and to keep an eye on the forecast. I’m Meteorologist Kylee Miller.