  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMLet's Make a Deal Primetime
    9:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMLet's Make a Deal Primetime
    9:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:lane closures, mdot, pothole repairs, Revive 275, revive 275 project

(CBS DETROIT) –  The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding residents that southbound I-275 will be closed from I-94 to the I-96/M-14 interchange from June 3 to June 6 for repairs.

Crews will be making repairs to the deteriorating road surface during this closure.

READ MORE: Rally Calls For The End To Gun Violence

The closure will take place from 8 p.m. on June 3 until 5 a.m. on June 6.

MDOT says crew will reopen lanes earlier if the work is completed sooner.

READ MORE: Jury Finds Both Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Liable For Defamation

The following ramps will also be closed during this work:

  • Eastbound and westbound M-14 ramps to southbound I-275
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ann Arbor Road
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at M-153 (Ford Road)
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at US-12 (Michigan Avenue)
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ecorse Road
  • Southbound I-275 exit ramps to I-94

Southbound I-275 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 to southbound M-39, then westbound I-94 to southbound I-275.

This work is part of the Revive 275 project, which consists of repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of road between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 19,535 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Deaths Over The Last Week

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.