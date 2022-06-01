(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Check To Protect and declared June as Airbag Recall Repair Month in Michigan.
Almost 270,000 vehicles in the state contain dangerous, recalled Takata airbags, which can cause life-threatening injuries.
Officials say with the weather warming up, high heat and humidity can increase the risk of the defective airbags inflating.
Michigan drivers are encouraged to check their vehicles for recalls by visiting CheckToProtect.org or NHTSA.gov/Recalls.
