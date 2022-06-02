(CBS DETROIT) — The 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear kicks off on Friday on Belle Isle.
It will be the last time the three-day event will be hosted on the island after the Detroit City Council back in November approved a contract to return it to downtown beginning in 2023.
To purchase tickets, visit detroitgp.com.
Here is a list of scheduled events for June 3-5:
June 3, 2022 (Comerica Bank Free Prix Day)
- 7:30 a.m. Gates open
- 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Practice 1 (DPi/GTD)
- 9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. GM Car Corral Track Laps
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Practice
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. Promoter Pace Car Ride Session (BCBSM Pit Lane)
- 12:05 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Practice 2 (DPi/GTD)
- 2:25 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. Indy Lights Series Presented by Cooper Tires – Practice Session
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice 1
- 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Qualifying Session
- 5:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying (GTD – Silver/Bronze only)
- 5:55 p.m. – 6:10 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying (DPi – any driver)
- 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live Entertainment – The Verve Pipe (new stage location across from Autotrader Winner’s Circle)
June 4, 2022
- 7:30 a.m. Gates Open
- 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Qualifying for Race #1
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice Session #2
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Drivers’ Autograph Session (INDYCAR Fan Village in the Meijer Fan Zone)
- 9:50 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Warm-Up (DPi/ GTD)
- 10:25 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Race 1
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers’ Autograph Session (INDYCAR Fan Village in the Meijer Fan Zone)
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Indy Light Series Presented by Cooper Tires Pre-Race Ceremonies
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Race #1
- 12:00 Noon – 12:30 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Drivers Autograph Session (At Transporters in 5/3 Bank Paddock)
- 12:15 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Post-Race Ceremonies
- 12:35 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Qualifying for Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix
- 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Open Grid/Fan Walk presented by Hagerty – Pit Lane
- 3:00 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Formation Laps
- 3:10 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. Chevrolet Sports Car Classic (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Race – 100 minutes)
- 4:50 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Post Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live Entertainment – JR JR (new stage location across from Autotrader Winner’s Circle)
- 5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. GM Car Corral Track Laps
June 5, 2022
- 7:30 a.m. Gates Open
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. GM Car Corral Track Laps
- 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm-Up
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Race 2
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:10 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires – Pre-Race Ceremonies
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Live Entertainment – The Insiders (new stage location across from Autotrader Winner’s Circle)
- 12:10 p.m. – 1:05 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires – Race #2
- 1:05 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires – Post-race ceremonies
- 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Live Entertainment – The Docksiders (new stage location across from Autotrader Winner’s Circle)
- 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Pre-Race Ceremonies
- 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race)
- 3:38 p.m. (estimated) Drivers Start Your Engines
- 3:45 p.m. (estimated) Green Flag waves
- 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES post-race ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)
Transportation
Parking on the island is limited and guests are encouraged to use the complimentary shuttle bus system to get to Belle Isle.
There are three inbound shuttle stops: on the south side of Atwater Street and St. Antoine Street, on St. Antoine between Franklin and Atwater Street and the south side of Franklin Street near Rivard Street.
The shuttle is free and starts at 7 a.m. each event day. It operates until about two hours following the last race.
Click here for more information on parking and transportation.
