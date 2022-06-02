(CBS DETROIT) — An Allegan County man won not one but two Michigan Lottery jackpots within a month, totaling more than $1.3 million.
READ MORE: Free Fishing, Off-Roading, State Park Entry In Michigan June 11-12
According to a news release from Michigan Lottery, the winning streak began when the 33-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous won a $95,231 Club Keno The Jack prize on April 20. He purchased the ticket at the Main Street Pub in Kalamazoo.
On May 13, he purchased a Fash Cash ticket at the same Main Street Pub, winning $1.27 million.
“I was at the bar and my friend told me I should buy a Fast Cash ticket since the jackpot was high and ‘someone was bound to win it soon,'” he said. “I decided to purchase a few and looked them over right away.READ MORE: Oakland County Offering Free Transportation For Veterans
“When I saw the three jackpot symbols on the same row, I immediately got out my phone to scan the ticket on the Lottery app. When I saw the amount come up on the screen, I turned to my friend and said: ‘You’re not going to believe this.’ I was speechless.”
The lucky winner says he plans to invest his money.
“Winning this prize is life-changing. It will allow me to do things that would not have been possible otherwise,” he said.MORE NEWS: Ford Announces $3.7 Billion Investment To Build EVs, Trucks, New Mustang
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.