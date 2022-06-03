(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Fire Department is offering free car seat inspections to help people make sure children are protected while traveling in vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “75% of children are riding in car seats that are not properly installed or do not fit correctly”.

Making sure car seats are properly installed helps reduce injuries if a car accident does happen.

Nationally certified technicians will check for proper installation and also teach parents and caregivers how to properly use and install the car seat into their vehicles by themselves.

The inspections are by appointment only on Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station #3 located at 29260 Grand River Avenue.

They take about 30 – 45 minutes to complete.

In addition to this, the inspection is completely free and open to the public.

To register for an appointment, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.

Anyone who is unable to attend this event may contact the Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-5500 or contact the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at 248-305-7530 to schedule an inspection.

