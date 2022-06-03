(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that Henry Ford Health, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan have been awarded $300,000 to expand sickle cell clinics.
MDHHS says the Sickle Cell Clinic Expansion and Enhancement Program offers new resources to help increase patient access to quality multidisciplinary health care and improve care coordination. It also aims to establish preferred provider networks focusing on sickle cell disease.
According to a news release, each awardee receives $100,000:
Henry Ford Health will focus on assuring a smooth transition of sickle cell disease patients from pediatric to adult care, as well as to improve access to other specialty and treatment management services, such as orthopedics, pain management and allied services.
Michigan State University will work to establish a lifespan sickle cell center in Lansing within its Inherited Blood Disorder Service. This clinic will be staffed by a multi-disciplinary team and be available to both pediatric and adult sickle cell disease patients.
The University of Michigan will work to ensure health care providers follow national guidelines and patients and caregivers practice preventative care, including keeping appointments and following disease-altering treatments and medication recommendations.
“We are excited to see work begin on these projects,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We look forward to seeing how they will evolve and the impact they will have on our priorities of making sure patients take the medication they need and receive preventative care, as well as assuring more equitable access to care for those with sickle cell disease.”
Officials say the clinic award period ends on Sept. 30, 2022, and successful applicants may be awarded continued funding annually through Sept. 30, 2024MORE NEWS: Michigan Governor Candidate Kevin Rinke Releases Ad Falsely Claiming 'Dead People Always Vote Democrat'
