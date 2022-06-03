  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:18-year-old arrested, Hamtramck, michigan state police, MSP helicopter, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter on Friday.

At about 12:10 a.m. Trooper 2 was on air patrol over Wayne County when they were struck by a green laser.

Police say the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people.

The helicopter then advised troopers on the ground that the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, pointed the laser several times from a parking lot located near Davison and Conant in Hamtramck.

Trooper 2 watched the suspect’s vehicle drive away from the parking lot.

According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over the driver of the BMW, and he had a laser device in his possession

The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger.

In Michigan, it is a five-ear felony to point a laser device at an aircraft.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.