(CBS DETROIT) — A 23-year-old man is charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Belle Isle that killed a 12-year-old girl, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutors charged Alexander Armond Smith, of Detroit, with one count of open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death.
Authorities say at about 7:30 p.m. on May 30, Smith was driving along Belle Isle when he allegedly drove onto the beach area and struck the 12-year-old and a 14-year-old girl. He then drove away from the scene.
Prosecutors say both victims, who are from Dearborn, were taken to the hospital. The 12-year-old girl, identified as Ghadir Saleh, died from her injuries the following day.
Michigan State Police are still investigating the incident. Police initially reported the other victim was 14.
“Mass shootings, especially ones where the victims are children—get a lot of attention and they absolutely should. But we must also remember individual cases where children lose their lives through violence—no matter the instrumentality of death. More will be revealed about the alleged facts of this case later because this tragic incident is still under active investigation by the Michigan State Police,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
Smith is expected to be arraigned Friday.
