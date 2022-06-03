(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-96 will be reduced to two lanes next week in Oakland County.
The next phase of the I-96 Flex Route project will begin next week shifting part of the eastbound I-96 traffic from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road across the median until late fall.
Starting Tuesday, June 7, eastbound I-96 will go down to two lanes approaching Kent Lake Road and then shift across the median to the westbound lanes.
During this road work, these lanes will be closed until the fall:
- The northbound and southbound Kent Lake Road ramps to eastbound I-96
- The eastbound I-96 exit to Milford Road
- The northbound and southbound Milford Road ramps to eastbound I-96
- The eastbound I-96 exit to Wixom Road
MDOT officials say the $269 million investment in the I-96 Flex Route project is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,429 jobs.
