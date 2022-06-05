Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As vacation season takes hold and summer reading on lots of folks’ minds, four prolific Metro Detroit authors appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday to talk about their newest books.
John Gallagher talks with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about his newest book, “The Englishman and Detroit,” which details the fascinating journey of Randall Charlton, a British businessman who came to Detroit, and inspired many others to become entrepreneurs.
Bill Haney then appears to talk about, “Paper Boats: Reflection on Lives in Letters,” a coffee table book made up of stories and letters he received from folks like Ernie Harwell, Sue Marx and Jack Kevorkian. Haney also has worked with hundreds of authors and talks about what it takes to write a book and get it published.
And auto journalist Paul Vachon discusses his new book, “Becoming the Motor City: A Timeline of Detroit’s Auto Industry,” published Reedy Press of St. Louis.
The book traces events that led to Detroit becoming the center of the auto industry and focuses on milestone moments in the Motor City as well since that time.
And Jamie Ruthenberg, writer and illustrator, talks about, “Miles and the Summer Day” which continues the adventure of a fictional dog named Miles.
She dedicated the book, latest in the series of her award-winning "Miles" books about his fun adventures, to her late grandmother and explains why.
