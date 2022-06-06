(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was struck and dragged by a vehicle Monday morning.
Detroit police say the officer was investigating an organized street race at the intersection of Bagley and Vermont streets in Corktown. The officer approached the driver of a Ford Mustang and opened the door to pull the driver out.
Police say the driver put the car in reverse and drove into a fence, dragging the officer.
The officer is expected to be OK.
