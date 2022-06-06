  • WKBD-TV

Filed Under:detroit, Detroit Police Department, officer dragged

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was struck and dragged by a vehicle Monday morning.

Detroit police say the officer was investigating an organized street race at the intersection of Bagley and Vermont streets in Corktown. The officer approached the driver of a Ford Mustang and opened the door to pull the driver out.

Police say the driver put the car in reverse and drove into a fence, dragging the officer.

The officer is expected to be OK.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.