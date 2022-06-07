  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:fatal house fire, flint, House Fire

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home.

The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV.

READ MORE: FDA Advisers To Weigh Risks, Benefits Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine

The child who was injured escaped by climbing out a window, according to investigators.

READ MORE: Former Wisconsin Judge Killed In A 'Targeted Attack' Had Sentenced The Suspect To Prison More Than 15 Years Ago

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Search For Suspect After 74-Year-Old Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.