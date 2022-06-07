FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home.
The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV.READ MORE: FDA Advisers To Weigh Risks, Benefits Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine
The child who was injured escaped by climbing out a window, according to investigators.READ MORE: Former Wisconsin Judge Killed In A 'Targeted Attack' Had Sentenced The Suspect To Prison More Than 15 Years Ago
Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors.
Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation.MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Search For Suspect After 74-Year-Old Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.