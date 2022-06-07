  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:74-year-old, detroit, Detroit Rewards, Fatal Hit And Run

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit.

Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department

On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph.

Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck.

Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes.

If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103.

