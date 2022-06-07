  • WKBD-TV

Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) — Wayne County is holding its first Expungement Fair next month.

The fair aims to help Wayne County residents clear their criminal records. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 23.

It is open to individuals seeking to expunge misdemeanor and/or felony convictions in Wayne County only.

Pre-registration is open through June 23. Click here to pre-register.

The following list of felony offenses ARE NOT eligible for expungement under the law:

  • All offenses punishable by life imprisonment
  • Assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct
  • Child sexually abusive material or activity offenses
  • Felony domestic violence if the person has a previous misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence
  • Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (committed after January 12, 2015)
  • Human-trafficking related offenses
  • Second-degree child abuse
  • Second-degree criminal sexual conduct
  • Some traffic offenses such as convictions for driving while intoxicated, traffic offenses that cause injury or death, and commercial driver’s license violations
  • Terrorism-related offenses – includes convictions for attempts to commit any of these offenses
  • Third-degree criminal sexual conduct
  • Using a computer to commit sex crimes offenses
