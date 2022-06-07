(CBS DETROIT) – The parents of an 8-year-old boy with autism have been charged with murder after he died in St. Joseph on May 2.

Brian Morrow, 41, and Mia Morrow, 34, were both charged with first-degree felony murder, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of dimethyltryptamine, according to WNDU.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety began an investigation into the parents after officers were dispatched to their home in the 700 block of Columbia on May 3.

The grandmother made the 911 call and when officers arrived at the home they found the 8-year-old boy dead on the couch, weighing 31 pounds, according to UP North Live.

Police say that while interviewing Mia, she said she was investigated by CPS for “unfounded reasons.”

In addition to this, Mia said they stopped taking their son to LOGAN Autism Learning Center because she was “sick of them calling CPS on them.”

Up North Live reported that court documents show the learning center was concerned by how many times the 8-year-old threw up in a day.

The Morrow’s appeared in Berrien County Trial Court on Thursday, June 2, and they were given a $700,000 cash or surety bond with a requirement to wear a GPS tether for each of them.

They were also ordered to have no contact with each other or with anyone under the age of 18. They are scheduled to return to court June 10.

