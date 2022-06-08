(CBS DETROIT) — The family of Madisyn Baldwin, a student who was killed in the Oxford school shooting, is suing the school district.
The latest lawsuit comes after the families of Justin Shilling, Tate Myre and Hana St. Juliana have also sued the district. All four students were killed in the Nov. 30 shooting that also injured six other students and a teacher.READ MORE: Multiple People Arrested After Shooting At Detroit High School
It alleges that officials should have noted 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley’s mental health and that the tragedy was preventable and predictable, The Detroit News reports. The lawsuit names superintendent Tim Thorne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, dean of students Nicholas Ejak and counselor Shawn Hopkins.
Last month, attorney Ven Johnson, who filed a suit on behalf of Shilling’s family, claims school staff failed to check the alleged Crumbley’s property for weapons after finding alarming notes depicting murder.READ MORE: Photographer Sues Iconic Detroit Gay Bar, Menjos, After Shirtless Photo Used To Promote Military Night
Crumbley, who attended the school, is facing multiple charges including murder and terrorism. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 6.
The teen’s parents. James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.
The district has faced criticism over concerns of lack of transparency after turning down offers from Attorney General Dana Nessel to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. The district has since reversed its decision and announced a firm will conduct the review.MORE NEWS: Faulty Wiring Caused Flint Fire That Killed 2 Young Brothers, Investigators Say
