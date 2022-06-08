(CBS DETROIT) – Multiple people have been arrested following a shooting at a high school in Detroit on Tuesday.
Officials say there were shots fired in the parking lot of John J. Pershing high school, located at 18875 Ryan Road, WWJ reports.READ MORE: Family Of Oxford School Shooting Victim Madisyn Baldwin Files Lawsuit Against District
The shooting happened after the school day was done and school officials say the football team and coaches were on the field at the time of the shooting.
No one was injured, and the shooter, along with multiple other individuals were arrested.READ MORE: Photographer Sues Iconic Detroit Gay Bar, Menjos, After Shirtless Photo Used To Promote Military Night
The names of those arrested have not been released.
No other details have been given at this time.MORE NEWS: Faulty Wiring Caused Flint Fire That Killed 2 Young Brothers, Investigators Say
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.