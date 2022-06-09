GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer.
Becker gave no hints Wednesday, saying only that he would disclose his “charging decision” during a 3 p.m. news conference.READ MORE: US Advances Probe Of Teslas Running Into Emergency Vehicles
The news conference will be live streamed in the video player above.
The 26-year-old refugee from Congo was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr after a traffic stop on April 4.
Schurr, who is White, told Lyoya that he stopped him because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle, according to video.READ MORE: Former Employee Filed Whistleblower Complaint About Abbott's Michigan Facility Months Before Previously Known
Lyoya began to run after he was asked for a driver’s license. Schurr quickly caught him, but the pair physically struggled across a front lawn in a residential neighborhood while Lyoya’s passenger recorded the scene on a phone.
Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him. He had demanded that Lyoya take his hand off the officer’s Taser, video showed.
Schurr, who has been on leave since the shooting, has not talked publicly about what happened.
Lyoya’s parents have demanded that he be charged with crimes and fired.MORE NEWS: FBI Arrests Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley On Charges Related To Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.