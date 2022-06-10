  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:$11.2 expansion, Muskegon, Muskegon Museum of Art

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for The Muskegon Museum of Art’s $11.2 million expansion project.

The event is scheduled Saturday, according to the museum in western Michigan. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024 and will include galleries, classrooms, a rooftop terrace and a public plaza.

READ MORE: Man Charged After Stray Bullet Kills 11-Year-Old Girl In Detroit

The expansion also will feature space for the works of women artists. Collectors Steven Alan Bennett and Elaine Melotti Schmidt have donated $1.5 million toward the expansion and more than 150 works of art created by women to the museum.

READ MORE: Bond Set At $100K For Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya

The Van Kampen Boyer Molinari Foundation and city of Muskegon also donated $1 million each to the expansion.

The museum opened in 1912 and has more than 5,000 pieces in its collection.

MORE NEWS: Plymouth Man Arrrested in Custody After Threats to Cement Company

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.