DETROIT (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of an 11-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet that went through the bedroom wall of her eastside Detroit home.
William Dickerson was arraigned on second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, discharging a weapon at a building causing death and other charges, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Friday.
Saniyah Pugh was pronounced dead after being shot in the back about 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said the slug that struck Saniyah was one of multiple shots fired from a gun by two people in a nearby backyard.
"The allegations in this case are yet another tragic reminder that a bullet has no eyes — ever," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a release.
A 17-year-old male also has been arrested in the shooting.
Dickerson was ordered jailed and faces a June 24 probable cause conference and July 1 preliminary examination.
The Associated Press left an email Friday seeking comment from Dickerson's attorney.
