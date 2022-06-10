(CBS DETROIT) – Gas prices in metro Detroit are holding steady for the first time in weeks.
The current average in the state is $5.21 a gallon.READ MORE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Signs Security Bill For Michigan Schools
That’s about a quarter higher than the national average, which is sitting at $4.98 a gallon, but at this time last week, the state average was $4.97 a gallon.
That pain at the pump is also causing “vacation inflation”.READ MORE: Free Fishing, Off-Roading, State Park Entry In Michigan June 11-12
This is expected to be the busiest summer travel season in years, but the high cost of travel may put a burden on many Americans.
Domestic airfare is 34% higher than a few years ago.
Airbnb is also seeing rising costs, with prices up 11% from last year and hotel rooms are going for about $40 more than last year.MORE NEWS: Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Arraigned On Charges Related To Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.